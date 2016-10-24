Early voting expands Monday in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Early voting opportunities have greatly expanded across Illinois as of Monday.

Early voting has been available in Illinois since Sept. 29 but only in certain places, like a county election authority office. The Illinois State Board of Elections say that as of Monday permanent polling locations have opened across the state, making early voting more accessible.

Election board officials advise voters to make sure they cast ballots in the county where they are registered. Officials say voters can find contact information for county election authorities and early voting locations on the board's website .

Illinois election officials also say it's not too late if you didn't register to vote. Grace period registration is available through Election Day but voters must cast a ballot when they register.