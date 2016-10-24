UI Springfield starts food pantry for students
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A graduate student at the University of Illinois' Springfield campus has started a food pantry for students.
Malayzja Anderson is helping to stock donated, nonperishable food items for the new UIS Cares initiative. She tells The (Springfield) State Journal-Register (http://bit.ly/2eys0ZF ) that student meal plans start to deplete around this time of the semester so students may not eat as much. She says UIS Cares lets them "come in and just grab something to supplement them."
The pantry will be open Nov. 17 and Dec. 1. Organizers say students also can email them to set up a time to pick up food.
Those who want to donate can find drop-off locations around the UIS campus. Needed items include canned vegetables, cereal, snacks and sauces.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.