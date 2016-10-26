Schock agrees to $10,000 fine to settle FEC case

CHICAGO (AP) — Documents show that former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock has agreed to pay a $10,000 Federal Election Commission fine for a campaign finance violation.

Schock resigned from Congress in March 2015 amid an investigation into how he spent campaign money, including to remodel his office in the style of the TV program "Downtown Abbey."

The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2dFQYDc ) the Peoria Republican was fined for asking another GOP congressman for a $25,000 contribution to help Illinois U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger in his primary. The FEC says federal officeholders can't request more than $5,000 in such cases.

Schock's law firm, McGuireWoods, said he agreed to pay the fine "to avoid the delay and expense of litigation."

Federal prosecutors in Springfield declined to comment Monday on the status of the wider investigation.