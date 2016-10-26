USDA: Illinois' corn, soybean harvest nearly done

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Federal agriculture officials say the corn and soybean harvest is almost finished in Illinois.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said this week the corn harvest in the state is 83 percent complete. That's compared to 91 percent complete the same time last year. However, on the five-year average, the corn harvest by this time of the season was 77 percent complete.

The USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service also says winter wheat planting is getting well underway in Illinois. So far 68 percent of the crop has been planted and 38 percent of it has emerged.

Illinois' pasture and range conditions rated 70 percent at good to excellent condition.