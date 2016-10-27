Buffett foundation gives $15 million for police training center
DECATUR (AP) — A new law enforcement training center is under construction in central Illinois. The facility in Decatur is funded by a $15 million donation from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.
The (Decatur) Herald & Review reports (http://bit.ly/2f8lgUY) the two-story training center on the city's south side will include a mock courtroom and an indoor weapons range. Housing will accommodate up to 90 students.
Howard Buffett is an Illinois farmer and son of billionaire investor Warren Buffett. He says the project lines up with the foundation's goals of creating jobs, supporting Decatur-area businesses and enhancing the quality of life and public safety in the region.
Buffett's foundation also gives to agricultural development, clean-water projects and programs working to fight poverty.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.