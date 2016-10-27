Buffett foundation gives $15 million for police training center

DECATUR (AP) — A new law enforcement training center is under construction in central Illinois. The facility in Decatur is funded by a $15 million donation from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

The (Decatur) Herald & Review reports (http://bit.ly/2f8lgUY) the two-story training center on the city's south side will include a mock courtroom and an indoor weapons range. Housing will accommodate up to 90 students.

Howard Buffett is an Illinois farmer and son of billionaire investor Warren Buffett. He says the project lines up with the foundation's goals of creating jobs, supporting Decatur-area businesses and enhancing the quality of life and public safety in the region.

Buffett's foundation also gives to agricultural development, clean-water projects and programs working to fight poverty.