Foes of bobcat hunting seek permits to curb Illinois cull

CHICAGO (AP) — Some people who want to reduce the number of bobcats killed in Illinois have applied for hunting permits in Illinois with no intention of using them.

Lauren Umek, 34, an ecologist from Chicago, said she is the only person in her group of 30 or so like-minded friends and relatives who obtained a permit, the Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2dXtm0f ) reported.

Umek said hunting plays an important role in conservation but that she didn't see detailed, scientifically-based research showing the need for hunting the wild carnivore.

"I'm still waiting for that extra, logical step of why we are permitting hunting again," she said.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources spokesman Tim Schweitzer told the Associated Press "if harvest falls short of management goals, IDNR can issue more permits next year."

Schweitzer declined to comment on whether or not people are applying for permits for such reasons, but said "hunter and trapper participation in the bobcat season will help manage the bobcat population."

Umek feels hunting should have a better reason behind it.

"We're cool with the idea but only if it's based on sound science, not just if it's based on whim and politics of people who want to hunt."

According to Schweitzer nearly 98 percent of applications were received from existing IDNR hunting and fishing license and permit customers.

Permits are being mailed, and the season is scheduled to open with trapping Nov. 5. Bobcat hunting season will open Nov. 10 through Jan. 31

The bobcat spent over 20 years on Illinois' endangered species list.