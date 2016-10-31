Karmeier set to lead Illinois Supreme Court

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lloyd Karmeier is set to be sworn in as the high court's 120th chief justice.

An installation ceremony is scheduled Monday afternoon at the Illinois Supreme Court in Springfield. He will be the chief administrative officer of the state's judicial system and oversee more than 900 judges in Illinois. Karmeier was unanimously chosen by his peers. He is replacing Justice Rita Garman, who is finishing a three-year term as chief justice.

Karmeier has served on the Supreme Court since 2004. He received attention for voting in 2005 to overturn a $10.1 billion class-action judgment against tobacco company Philip Morris. Plaintiffs' attorneys wanted him recused from the case, saying he had received contributions from Philip Morris, which Karmeier denied.