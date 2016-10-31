Officials unveil high-speed rail station in Dwight

DWIGHT (AP) — A new high-speed passenger rail station has been completed in the northeast Illinois community of Dwight.

The (Kankakee) Daily Journal (http://bit.ly/2fwsUb4 ) reports that Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn announced the completion last week. The new station is among upgrades aimed at improving high-speed service between Chicago and St. Louis.

The 1,500-square foot building features a glass facade and modern amenities for passengers on Amtrak's Lincoln Service. That includes connections to bicycle and pedestrian paths and free Wi-Fi.

Construction began last year at the site of a former grain elevator. It's near a historic train depot in Dwight.

The roughly $3 million project will be paid for through a federal grant.

New stations are also expected in Pontiac, Normal, Carlinville and Alton. Stations in Lincoln and Springfield will be upgraded.