Officials unveil high-speed rail station in Dwight
DWIGHT (AP) — A new high-speed passenger rail station has been completed in the northeast Illinois community of Dwight.
The (Kankakee) Daily Journal (http://bit.ly/2fwsUb4 ) reports that Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn announced the completion last week. The new station is among upgrades aimed at improving high-speed service between Chicago and St. Louis.
The 1,500-square foot building features a glass facade and modern amenities for passengers on Amtrak's Lincoln Service. That includes connections to bicycle and pedestrian paths and free Wi-Fi.
Construction began last year at the site of a former grain elevator. It's near a historic train depot in Dwight.
The roughly $3 million project will be paid for through a federal grant.
New stations are also expected in Pontiac, Normal, Carlinville and Alton. Stations in Lincoln and Springfield will be upgraded.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.