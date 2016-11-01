Woman convicted in 1979 death of husband

ROLLING MEADOWS (AP) — A former Michigan woman has been convicted of murder in the 1979 death of her husband in suburban Chicago.

The Daily Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2f5duKp ) jurors returned the verdict Monday against 69-year-old Jacquelyn Greco in the death of Carl Gaimari.

Prosecutors say greed motivated Greco and another man to arrange a home invasion and robbery April 30, 1979. It began when two masked gunman entered the home in Inverness, tied Greco up and locked her and three of her children in a closet.

Gaimari was fatally shot after returning home from work. Greco's defense argued the killing didn't make sense.

Greco moved to Crystal Falls, Mich., and was charged in 2013. The other man wasn't charged, but the case is open. Greco faces 20-40 years in prison when sentenced Dec. 19.