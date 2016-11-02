Lincoln Museum plannings events for veterans

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will host special events for veterans this month, including a day of free admission.

In a news release, the museum says that the special events will begin on Nov. 10 when an art project honoring fallen military personnel called "Portrait of a Soldier" will be on display. The following day the museum will offer free admission to current and past military personnel and those who have lost a family member in combat.

The museum will also commemorate the anniversary of Lincoln's Gettysburg Address on Nov. 19.

The Springfield museum and library holds a collection of Lincoln books, photographs, documents and millions of items related to Illinois history.