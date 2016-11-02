Man found not guilty of stabbings due to insanity
BLOOMINGTON (AP) — A man suspected of multiple stabbings in central Illinois in August 2015 has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.
The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports (http://bit.ly/2fatgDP ) 36-year-old Jason Hopkins sat at a table in a courtroom Tuesday but didn't participate in the hearing. The state and his lawyer agreed that he was too severely mentally ill to grasp the criminal nature of his actions.
Hopkins was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery. Authorities said he stabbed two men and injured a third during a series of unprovoked attacks in downtown Bloomington.
Hopkins was returned Tuesday to a state mental hospital where he's been receiving treatment since he was found mentally unfit to stand trial. McLean County public defender Carla Barnes said after the hearing the insanity finding was appropriate.
