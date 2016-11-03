Illinois shifts to paperless licensing in 2 professions
CHICAGO (AP) — Future security guards and pharmacy technicians now must go online to submit their initial applications to Illinois regulators.
Officials at the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced Wednesday they have launched an online portal for applicants in those two professions.
The portal lets applicants enter required information, pay electronically and keep track of the status of their applications. Department Secretary Bryan Schneider says a paperless process is more convenient and accurate.
Illinois issues licenses to more than a million professionals, including roughly 106,000 security guards and pharmacy technicians.
