Obama invites champion Cubs to White House

MIAMI (AP) — President Barack Obama has invited the World Series champion Chicago Cubs to visit him at the White House.

The team will have to make travel arrangements quickly, though, because Obama leaves office in mid-January.

The president tweeted the invitation early Thursday, shortly after the Cubs won their first championship since 1908. They defeated the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in 10 innings.

"It happened: @Cubs win World Series. That's change even this South Sider can believe in. Want to come to the White House before I leave?"

The Cubs aren't Obama's preferred baseball team; his loyalties lie with the White Sox.

White House spokesman Eric Schultz says Obama rooted for the Cubs because he's from Chicago and the White Sox didn't make it to the championship.