State warns drivers to watch out for deer

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — It's that time of year when drivers need to keep an eye out for deer on roadways.

The Illinois Department of Transportation and the Department of Natural Resources are warning motorists that November is the highest-risk month for crashes involving deer. That's because fall is mating season. There's increased deer movement — especially at dawn and dusk.

Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn says "Deer have other things on their minds at this time of year." He says deer "aren't looking out for motorists, so motorists need to be looking out for them."

There were nearly 16,000 vehicle-deer crashes last year in Illinois, with almost half occurring between October and December.

Madison County saw the most crashes, with 440. Rounding out the top five were Cook, Will, Fulton and Sangamon counties.