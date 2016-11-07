Accident leaves Illinois hunter upside down for 2 hours

PUTNAM (AP) — Conservation police say a central Illinois hunter is lucky to be alive after a tree stand accident left him dangling upside down for nearly two hours.

Conservation police Sgt. Phil Wire says the accident happened Saturday in rural Putnam County near the village of Putnam. Officials say the archer's leg became entangled and twisted when bolt on the stand broke, sending it pitching forward. Wire says the hunter's cellphone fell when the stand broke.

The (LaSalle) News Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2fLns5k ) that a neighbor eventually heard the hunter yelling. Wire says the hunter "could have very easily died."

Wire says the hunter has been released from a Spring Valley hospital but his leg is in bad shape and he has broken blood vessels in his eyes and face.