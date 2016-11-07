Training academy teaches how to spot abuse

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — The University of Illinois Springfield and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services announced the launch of a new training academy last week.

The State Journal-Register (http://bit.ly/2f6G8bq ) reports the Child Protection Training Academy, created through a partnership between the university and DCFS, will be the first of its kind in the country.

Director of CPTA Susan Evans says the academy will greatly improve training for child welfare investigators so they can better curb child abuse and neglect. All hires are required to complete simulation training, and will learn to improve their testimony by going through a mock courtroom experience.

Evans says more than 140 new DCFS investigators have gone through simulation training and mock courtroom training. She adds the academy's goal is to offer training to other DCFS staff, law enforcement, first-responders and interested UIS students.