Bloomberg backs soda tax proposal with ad spending
CHICAGO (AP) — New York City's former mayor is spending $1 million in Illinois to support the effort to impose a penny-an-ounce tax on sugary drinks in Cook County.
Michael Bloomberg is paying for a campaign of television and online advertisements in the Chicago market to counter the spending on advertising by the American Beverage Association, which opposes the tax. The ads supported by Bloomberg feature images of children and suggest money generated by the tax could be used to fund anti-violence initiatives.
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle says the tax is necessary to plug a budget gap but also will have positive health benefits. County commissioners are scheduled to vote on the tax Thursday
The issue is a favorite cause of Bloomberg, who pushed for the passage of a ban on giant sodas that was struck down by the courts.
