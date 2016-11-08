The latest in Illinois: Voters relieved campaign is ending

CHICAGO (AP) — The latest on Election Day 2016 in Illinois (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

Illinois voters are expressing relief the presidential campaign is finally over as they cast their ballots.

Springfield resident Craig Hanson voted Thursday — part of a record number of early voters in the state. The 56-year-old transmission systems operator says he thinks people are "going to hold their nose and vote this time."

Hanson voted for Republican Donald Trump for president because he believes Democrat Hillary Clinton is "too corrupt."

Kelvin Thomas voted Tuesday morning on Chicago's South Side. He says he's never seen such an ugly campaign. The 57-year-old works for a cleaning service and says he voted for Clinton because Trump has "no political experience at all." He compares that to what he needs if he applies for a job. As he puts it: "I go to apply for a job sweeping or mopping the floor and they want to know if I got any experience."

———

9 a.m.

Ken Bone has voted, but he's not revealing his choice for president.

The mustachioed, sweater-wearing Bone became an internet sensation after the second presidential debate. The Belleville News-Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2fzFp3w ) Bone stood in line about 30 minutes Tuesday morning to vote at a church in the village of Shiloh, Illinois.

Bone did several interviews while in line to vote, including one with a Canadian radio station and another with the BBC. He wasn't wearing his red sweater, opting instead for a blue vest over a gray shirt.

He says he's keeping his choice private because he'd rather emphasize the importance of getting to the polls.

———

6:55 a.m.

Illinois saw record early-voting turnout this election year, which led to long lines, especially in Chicago.

Among those who waited to vote Monday was Hector Oliva, who went to the public library in the Chinatown neighborhood.

He said he's been disheartened to see people in the country rally behind racially charged comments from Republican candidate Donald Trump. The 28-year-old declined to say who he voted for but called himself a "begrudging" Democrat and said he didn't vote for Trump.

Early voting has proven popular in Illinois this year. State election officials say nearly 1.3 million people voted through Sunday. That number surpasses the nearly 1.2 million who voted early in the last presidential election.

———

6:05 a.m.

Polls are opening across Illinois as voters prepare to cast their ballots after a contentious national campaign that exposed fissures in what Americans see in the nation's future.

Voters across the nation Tuesday are casting their ballots for candidates running for president and Congress, in addition to state and local offices and referendums.

In addition to casting a ballot for either Democrat Hillary Clinton or Republican Donald Trump for president, Illinois voters will decide whether to give Republican Mark Kirk a second term in the U.S. Senate or replace him Democratic Congresswoman Tammy Duckworth. Their race is expected to be a factor in whether Democrats or Republican control the Senate.

Voters will also decide whether the Illinois Legislature will remain under Democratic control.

———

12 a.m.

Illinois Democrats are counting on a big victory by Hillary Clinton to carry them to important wins in the statehouse, U.S. Senate and a pricey contest for comptroller.

Republicans are angling for more influence in the Democratic-leaning Legislature with the help of wealthy GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner, who has invested unprecedented amounts of money on down-ballot races that will affect what he's able to achieve in the last two years of his term.

Polls open Tuesday morning for the general election.

The Senate race pits GOP incumbent Mark Kirk against U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth. It's among a handful nationally that will determine which party controls the Senate next year.

And the race between Comptroller Leslie Munger and challenger Susana Mendoza has triggered a spending frenzy, with the parties combining to put more than $9.2 million into the campaigns, with Munger getting $6.8 million.