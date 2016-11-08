Son of famed percussionist victim of gun violence
CHICAGO (AP) — The son of a famed percussionist has become the latest victim of Chicago's ongoing gun violence.
Adama Moye was killed in a drive-by shooting late Saturday while sitting in a vehicle in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. He was the son of Famoudou Don Moye, a leading performer with the Art Ensemble of Chicago, an avant-garde quintet inspired by African and Caribbean music.
Authorities say Adama Moye was waiting for a friend when a dark vehicle pulled alongside his car and someone inside fired shots, wounding him in the chest. The medical examiner's office says Moye was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.
According to family members, Moye was studying to be a chef and once graduating was planning to join his father in Marseille, France.
