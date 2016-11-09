1 worker dead, 1 injured after being electrocuted
STERLING (AP) — Officials say a telecommunications company worker has died and another is injured after being electrocuted while working on a utility pole in Illinois.
The (Sterling) Daily Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2eDaX5S ) the men were working with fiber-optic cable in Sterling on Tuesday when the bucket on their truck came into contact with power lines.
The Whiteside County coroner's office identified the man who died as 32-year-old Robert Zulauf of West Chicago.
The newspaper says the other worker, identified as a 23-year-old West Chicago man, was in critical condition on Wednesday morning at a hospital.
Authorities are investigating.
