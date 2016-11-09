Candidate barred from bench wins judge election
CHICAGO (AP) — A law clerk who faces charges of impersonating a judge has been elected as a judge in the Chicago area even though she’s been barred from taking the office.
Rhonda Crawford had been expected to win Tuesday’s election over a write-in opponent, as she was the only name listed on the ballot. The 45-year-old can’t be sworn in to the $180,000-a-year job unless she’s cleared of wrongdoing.
The former nurse was fired from her courthouse job and criminally charged for donning a black robe and presiding over traffic cases that should’ve been heard by a real judge. The Illinois Supreme Court temporarily suspended her law license.
Crawford has said she’d been shadowing judges, observing how they work, when Judge Valarie Turner “encouraged” her to put on the robe and preside.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.