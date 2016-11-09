St. Charles' first video gambling machines running

ST. CHARLES (AP) — Several St. Charles establishments are hosting video gambling machines about a year after the Illinois city reversed its ban on the activity.

The Daily Herald (http://bit.ly/2eBjmXp ) reports in September, three establishments began operating a total of 12 video gambling machines, which saw about $85,000 in wagering in their first month.

St. Charles gets one-sixth of the 30 percent tax on the net income from each machine. So far, that has given the city $369 dollars.

St. Charles has approved four more establishments for video gambling, raising the total number of machines in the city to 30.

Nine more establishments are asking to add 45 more machines. If approved, it would put the city well within its target of bringing in at least $100,000 in new income by having at least 53 video gambling machines in operation.