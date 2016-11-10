Mural at ISU celebrates civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks

NORMAL (AP) — A mural honoring Rosa Parks is part of renovations on the Illinois State University campus at the approach of the anniversary of the civil rights pioneer's arrest for refusing to give her bus seat to a white passenger.

The mural decorates the newly renovated Rosa Parks Conference Room at Watterson Towers, an ISU residence hall. The room has been given a technology upgrade, too. And mirrors for dance groups and a white board wall have been added.

The Rosa Parks mural highlights organizations, activists and politicians involved in the civil rights movement. Parks' Dec. 1, 1955, arrest triggered the 381-day boycott of Montgomery, Ala., buses by blacks to protest segregated seating and is a milestone in the civil rights movement.