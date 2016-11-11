Ex-Illinois sheriff pleads not guilty to thefts
OREGON (AP) — A former northern Illinois county sheriff has pleaded not guilty to charges he used thousands of dollars of government money for personal items.
The (Dixon) Telegraph reports (http://bit.ly/2fX35SK ) former Ogle County Sheriff Michael Harn entered the plea Thursday morning to two counts of felony theft between $500 and $10,000. Court documents say Harn bought electronic and boat equipment, radio-controlled toys, party tents, coolers, weapons, Harley-Davidson clothing and accessories, adult novelty items, outdoor fountains and other items with county money.
The charges come from an Illinois State Police investigation that started after an internal audit of the department in December 2014 and January 2015. Investigators say the thefts occurred between June 1, 2011, and Dec. 2, 2014. Harn was sheriff from 2010 to 2014. He's next due in court Dec. 19.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.