Anonymous donor leaves cases of comics to library
PERU, Ill. (AP) — An anonymous donor has left hundreds of comic books to a library in north central Illinois.
Peru Public Library employees are working to sort through the 32 cases of comic books, many from the 1980s. The library's board of trustees' president, Michael Watts, says the cases were packed full and the number of comic books was "jaw-dropping."
The (LaSalle) News Tribune reports once all the comic books are sorted through the collection will make the Peru library a north central Illinois rarity. Library director Charm Ruhnke says that's because maintaining a comic collection can be expensive. Regardless, she said the books are valuable because librarians use them to encourage children to read.
The Peru collection includes issues about superheroes like Batman and Superman. Officials say there are no vintage titles.
