New plant to turn coal ash into building materials

BALDWIN (AP) — A new plant to be built in southern Illinois is expected to employ 100 workers to turn coal ash into building materials.

The (Belleville) News-Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2fNI7SN) that Randolph County officials lured the Australian company, Nu-Rock Technology, with a 100 percent property tax reduction for five years.

The company plans to build the plant at the Baldwin Energy Complex in Baldwin, Illinois, where the mothballing of one Dynegy power unit last month resulted in 64 layoffs.

Dynegy spokesman David Onufer says Nu-Rock's plan to locate at the Baldwin complex was unrelated to the idling of the power unit, but will help Dynegy meets is recycling goals.

The Nu-Rock plant could start operating in the second quarter of next year. It will produce materials such as bricks, blocks and pavers.