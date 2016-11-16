EIU using chain's trucks to attract students

CHARLESTON (AP) — Eastern Illinois University is betting it will catch the eyes of potential students with a rolling message on the side of big-rig trucks.

The Charleston school said in a Tuesday news release that four trucks that belong to the Rural King retail chain will haul trailers bearing Eastern Illinois' logo and messages such as "Our Alumni Go Places" over an 11-state area.

Rural King owns stores that sell farm and home products and is based in nearby Mattoon.

Steve Rich is assistant vice president for advancement at Eastern Illinois. He said the chain agreed to the idea provided the university pay for the vinyl trailer coverings carrying the ads.

The trucks will travel through Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri and five other states where Rural King operates.