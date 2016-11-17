Senate addresses home-care workers' pay, overtime

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — The Illinois Senate has voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of legislation that would raise the pay for home-care workers. Senators then approved new legislation to allow disabled clients in the home-services program to choose their helpers even if overtime pay is necessary.

Workers who help disabled residents stay in their homes would get a $2-an-hour raise to $15 if the Illinois House agrees with the 39-19 Wednesday vote.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto cited cost.

The Senate also approved legislation 38-18 allowing overtime pay for work over 40 hours a week. The Rauner administration limited overtime this year when the federal government ruled the workers qualified to receive it.

The bill would mean clients could keep familiar caregivers even if work exceeds 40 hours.

The bills are SB2931 and SB261.