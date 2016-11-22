Couple gets prison time over shoplifting ring

CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago couple who headed a shoplifting scheme that netted millions of dollars in goods later sold online has been sentenced to prison.

Branko Bogdanov and his wife, Lela, pleaded guilty last year to two counts of transporting stolen goods across state lines. The couple admitted in a plea agreement with prosecutors to stealing as much as $9.5 million in goods dating to 2004.

U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood on Monday sentenced 60-year-old Branko Bogdanov to four years in prison and his wife to three years. Wood also ordered the couple to forfeit $2.8 million and pay $13,000 in restitution to two retailers.

Their daughter, 39-year-old Julia Bogdanov, pleaded guilty in November 2015 and is serving a 15-month prison term.

The family was arrested in March 2014.