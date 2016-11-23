Grants support field trips to Lincoln library

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Private donations will allow nearly 700 Illinois students from low-income schools to visit the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield.

The museum announced Tuesday that the Winnick Family Foundation has made grants to help schools in Chicago, Wood River, Petersburg and other cities.

The foundation's Field Trip Initiative supports the transportation costs of visiting the presidential museum for schools with limited resources. The schools must have a low-income enrollment of greater than 30 percent. Students can as young as fourth-graders or as old as high school seniors.

One grantee school says that because of decreased emphasis on social studies in the classroom, it has started a social studies club. The grant will let club members visit the Lincoln Presidential Library as well as the state Capitol.