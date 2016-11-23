State police increase patrols over holiday weekend
DES PLAINES (AP) — The Illinois State Police is warning drivers to use extra caution on the roadways this holiday season.
Authorities say they're stepping up enforcement starting Wednesday. They'll have extra officers patrolling Illinois interstates and roadside safety checks. Extra patrols will focus on stopping people who are driving under the influence, speeding or distracted.
Illinois State Police Col. Tad Willliams says the No. 1 goal over the Thanksgiving weekend is to reduce the number of fatal crashes.
State police statistics show the number of fatalities increases on Illinois interstates during the holiday period, as more motorists hit the road.
They expect Thanksgiving Day to be the busiest for road travel.
