Chicago police kill man who shot 2 people, killing 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a man has been killed by Chicago police after he shot two people, killing one.

Officers immediately intervened when they witnessed the shooting early Friday in the Homan Square neighborhood on Chicago's west side. An injured man was in stable condition at a hospital.

No names were released. The Chicago Tribune says some people yelled profanities at police.

Police say a weapon was recovered at the scene. Officers involved in the shooting will work on administrative duties for at least 30 days.

Any video of the shooting will be released to the public within 60 days.