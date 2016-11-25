Chicago police say robbers forcing ATM withdrawals

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police are warning people about robberies where the victims are being forced to withdraw money from ATMs.

Police say five robberies have been reported in November in the Garfield Park and Humboldt Park neighborhoods. The Chicago Sun-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2ft94N1) a group of men approaches the victims and threatens them with a weapon before demanding money or belongings. In some cases, the victims are forced to withdraw money from an ATM.

Police say the men wore masks in one of the robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-744-8263.