Chicago police fatally shoot man who fired at officers

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say they fatally shot a man suspected of shooting a pregnant woman during a domestic disturbance and two officers were injured during the response.

Police say in a statement officers responded about 11:30 Sunday night to a domestic violence call in the West Garfield Park neighborhood and the man fled. Police say he fired at officers twice before officers returned fire.

Police say one officer had an injury consistent with a graze wound from a bullet and another officer suffered a leg injury and reported chest pains.

Police say a 24-year-old pregnant woman was found shot. She was taken to a hospital and listed in serious condition. They say the officer or officers involved will be on routine administrative duties for 30 days.