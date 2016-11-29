House panel backs energy bill, but changes likely

SPRINGFIELD — An Illinois House committee Tuesday morning approved the latest version of a gigantic Exelon-promoted Illinois energy bill, although the sponsor of the legislation acknowledged that more changes are coming.

The House Energy Committee OK'd, 10-1, the legislation, which among other things includes a guarantee that Exelon's Clinton and Cordova nuclear plants would remain open for at least 10 more years.

And although the bill now has the backing of Ameren Illinois and the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition, it is still opposed by the AARP, the attorney general's office and a host of big business groups including the Illinois Manufacturers Association.

Rep. Robert Rita, D-Blue Island, the sponsor of the 484-page bill, said the legislation still needs "technical changes," and acknowledged that other negotiations still were going on with the governor's office and industry groups.

The legislation is scheduled for a Senate hearing Wednesday morning.

The Legislature is scheduled to be in session only through Thursday this week, and after that won't return to Springfield until January.

Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, isn't a member of the Energy Commitee, but he sat through much of Tuesday's two-hour hearing.

"This is a very important bill," he said. "I am still struggling, working through this as to whether it's a bailout and whether it needs to be happening."

Bennett noted that Dynegy, which operates coal-fired plants in Illinois, is opposed to the legislation because it no longer includes financial backing for coal plants.

"Coal's not involved and they're talking about this being comprehensive, but that's not part of it," he said. "I'm sensing that whatever happens, our rates are going to go up. Will they go up more voting for this bill or not voting for this bill? I can't get that answered. No one seems to have it, so I've got a lot of questions that we won't be able to answer today.

"It does seem that we're rushing this. I called the governor's office last night on this and they said we're still working on this bill. What the heck are we doing here?"

The legislation includes provisions requiring cost increases to residential consumers in the first year of less than 25 cents a month for Commonwealth Edison customers, and a larger increase for Ameren Illinois customers.