Man shot by off-duty officer outside store dies

CAHOKIA (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after being shot by an off-duty police officer outside an Illinois retail store.

Cahokia police Chief David Landmann says the officer from the Washington Park Police Department saw a man who had an outstanding arrest warrant outside a Wal-Mart on Monday evening.

Landmann says the man who was shot fled in a vehicle and was found nearby. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. The Belleville News-Democrat reports the St. Clair County coroner's office say a 35-year-old Centerville man died of a gunshot wound.

Landmann said he didn't know whether the wanted man had done anything to provoke the officer. Illinois State Police are handling the investigation.