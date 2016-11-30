2 workers found dead identified as Aurora men

LOCKPORT (AP) — Police have identified two workers found dead at a northern Illinois construction site as two men from Aurora.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that 37-year-old Marco Ceja Sanchez and 36-year-old David Ceja Sanchez were believed to be related. The men were working on townhomes in a Lockport subdivision. Co-workers found their bodies at the construction site when they arrived for work on Tuesday morning. Authorities say they are investigating the deaths as homicides. Autopsies are planned Wednesday.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public and that it appears to have been an isolated incident.

Lockport is about 35 miles southwest of Chicago.