House panel backs energy bill, but changes likely

SPRINGFIELD — A far-reaching bill that would increase electric rates throughout Illinois was approved by a House committee Tuesday and could get a floor vote today or Thursday.

The legislation, called by its supporters the Future Energy Jobs bill, would provide up to $235 million a year for the next 10 years to enable Exelon Corp. to continue operating its nuclear plants at Clinton and near the Quad Cities.

It also would include money for energy efficiency programs, for expansion of Illinois' renewable energy industry and for the creation of so-called microgrids in Chicago and in the Ameren Illinois territory.

The program would cost Commonwealth Edison customers less than 25 cents a month in additional rate charges, the company said.

Ameren Illinois customers would pay an additional 73 cents a month, said Craig Nelson, a senior vice president for Ameren. He didn't explain the disparity during his testimony to the House Energy Committee, which approved the bill 10-1 Tuesday morning.

Ameren joined with labor groups, the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition and others in supporting the measure (SB 2814). But a number of opponents or skeptics also testified, including Dynegy Corp., the AARP, the Illinois attorney general's office, the Illinois Manufacturers Association and the Illinois Petroleum Council.

Ameren had opposed the bill as recently as two weeks ago.

"This bill will allow Ameren Illinois to continue to be able to invest in service reliability, help our customers reduce their energy usage and save money, and keep supply costs manageable while protecting downstate utility customers," Nelson said.

He said the bill included "tough goals" for energy reduction savings, and that it would help reduce residential customer usage in Ameren's downstate territory 13 percent by 2025.

Critics: Problems aplenty

But Cara Hendrickson, chief of the public interest division of the Illinois attorney general's office, argued that the 484-page bill, which supporters said would be amended again today, is being rushed.

"There are a number of aspects to this legislation that we're still reviewing. It's complicated, and we would urge this committee to slow down and take a good look at what's in the bill and what really, absolutely has to happen," Hendrickson cautioned.

She said that consumer protections in the bill had been weakened, and called the subsidies for the nuclear plants "problematic."

"We know the markets are going to change in the next 10 years. We don't know how but it's going to change," she said.

Hendrickson also said the bill would mean less funding in the Ameren territory for energy assistance for low-income customers — a cut from $23.7 million in obligations today to $8.35 million.

Julie Vahling, AARP's associate state director, called the legislation "one of the largest utility rate hikes in our nation's history," and said it might end up costing more jobs than the 8,000 it would save at the nuclear plants.

"Why should Illinoisans be required to bail out a huge, profitable company? What precedence does this set for other industries in the future?" Vahling asked the House committee members. "Will legislators bail out Caterpillar, John Deere or Walgreens should they decide that they need to close facilities?'

And Jim Watson of the Illinois Petroleum Council told lawmakers that their action would undo the energy deregulation the state undertook almost 20 years ago, which has brought Illinoisans low-cost electricity.

"You're about to embark on a process that ... will turn on its head the deregulation process that happened in the late 1990s and took two years to complete," Watson said. "So in less than three days, you're going to end the greatest competitive advantage that the state of Illinois has for its business environment."

Rose: 'A bigger picture'

But Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, cited a study commissioned by the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce and the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce that said that without the Clinton and Quad Cities plants, Illinoisans would pay more for electricity and that air pollution would worsen.

"This study clearly makes the case for what we've been saying for months, that doing nothing and allowing these plants to close will result in pain across the state," said Rose, whose district includes the Clinton plant. "Obviously, my area would be devastated by the loss of jobs with Clinton closing, but people outside of Clinton need to look at the bigger picture.

"Everyone's power bills will go up if we do nothing and allow these plants to close."

The Senate Energy and Public Utilities Committee has scheduled a subject-matter-only hearing — meaning no vote will be taken — for 8:30 a.m. today.

Meanwhile, Ameren Illinois spokeswoman Marcelyn Love said the company is involved in ongoing negotiations over the legislation.

"Our team is involved in negotiations with the key stakeholders to address some of the feedback that was presented at (Tuesday's) hearing," she said. "We're working with all of the parties to negotiate a reasonable compromise and we're optimistic that the bill will be presented for a vote soon."