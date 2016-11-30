Illinois man pleads not guilty in woman's death
HENNEPIN (AP) — An Illinois man has pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with the death of a missing woman whose body was found in a shallow grave.
The (LaSalle) News Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2fDAD7J ) 66-year-old Clifford Andersen of Standard entered the plea Tuesday in Putnam County court to felony concealment of a homicidal death. He was charged after police found 62-year-old Deborah Dewey's body in September. She had been missing since Aug. 22.
Prosecutors accuse Andersen of taking Dewey's body from a vacant home, wrapping it in a blue blanket, covering it in a tarp and then roping and taping it before burying it.
Andersen is held in the Peoria County jail on $750,000 bond. His trial is scheduled for May.
