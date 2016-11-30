Rauner assist nudges energy bill toward House vote

SPRINGFIELD — With an assist from Gov. Bruce Rauner, a multimillion-dollar deal that raises electric rates, saves jobs at two nuclear plants, provides more money for energy conservation programs and preserves Illinois as a leader in clean energy inched closer to a House floor vote.

But there's still no certainty that SB 2814, informally known as the Future Energy Jobs Bill, will pass the Legislature on Thursday, as requested by its main promoter, Exelon Corp.

"I think there are a lot of people who want to see the language, and it's a big bill, " said state Rep. Bill Mitchell, R-Forsyth, whose House district includes the Clinton nuclear generating station, one of two Exelon plants that would receive a state subsidy to remain in operation for at least 10 more years.

"I'm optimistic that we can find the votes," Mitchell said. "I don't think it's a cinch. But I think the governor made the bill better."

Rauner staff members met with representatives of utilities, environmental and business groups and other stakeholders Tuesday night and Wednesday morning and negotiated an agreement that reportedly includes a "hard cap" to limit residential and some industrial rate increases, the removal of planned "microgrids" and a 50 percent cut in solar energy subsidies.

As of Wednesday afternoon, however, a promised fourth amendment to the bill, incorporating technical changes as well as those requested by Rauner, had not been introduced.

The most recent version of the bill was 484 pages long.

Exelon wants to pass the bill this year in order to give assurances to employees and suppliers that the nuclear plants will remain open. At the Clinton plant, located about 45 miles west of Champaign in DeWitt County, the company is approaching deadlines to purchase more nuclear fuel and to ask the regional transmission operator for a study of the effect of shutting down the plant.

The 29-year-old plant, which has a tentative closing date of June 1, 2017, employs about 700 people who make an average of about $90,000 a year. It is the largest property taxpayer in DeWitt County, providing more than 50 percent of all of the assessed valuation to the Clinton school district.

There are still significant questions about, and opposition to, the Exelon legislation. In a Senate committee meeting Wednesday morning, members heard a healthy dose of skepticism from business groups, the Illinois attorney general's office and the AARP.

"Manufacturers use a lot of energy and it's often the single most expensive cost of doing business," said Mark Denzler of the Illinois Manufacturers Association. "We deregulated in 1997, and it's been a great advantage for the state of Illinois. I talk to companies that operate in Illinois and Indiana, Michigan and Iowa and other places and they're all envious of the energy prices in Ilinois.

"It's one of the advantages that we have here and this does away with that."

Dave Lundy of the Chicago-based BEST Coalition said that Exelon's nuclear plants are distressed because of low energy prices, primarily the result of "fracking" and the discovery of more natural gas.

"This body can't stop the market forces from proceeding, so as you subsidize these plants and you subsidize them over the next 10 years, you're making your situation in competitive markets worse," said Lundy.

Ameren Illinois, which sells energy to most of downstate Illinois, recently signed on to the legislation after opposing it earlier.

Its average residential rate would increase about 12 cents a month under the legislation, senior vice president Craig Nelson said Wednesday.

If the nuclear plants closed, customers would pay about five times that amount over time, Nelson said.

"If the plants close, we think that energy costs go up for our customers," he said. "With this legislation passing there will be additional costs, and we factored those in, but then there's the prevention of a 61-cent increase from closing the plants. The net of those two things is 12 cents."

For the first four years of the Exelon legislation, Nelson said, bills for Ameren customers should drop.

"Then they gradually go up over time and they average 12 cents a month over that time period," he said. "They drop because in this law we change how we charge customers for energy efficiency. Right now when we spend a dollar for energy efficiency, it's immediately recovered from our customers."

Under the proposed law, costs will be amortized over a longer period.

Nelson said the proposal includes "a significant increase in energy efficiency" spending on behalf of Ameren Illinois customers.