Judge convicts mother in 11-week-old baby's death

BLOOMINGTON (AP) — A central Illinois judge has convicted a 22-year-old woman of involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 11-week-old daughter.

Elizabeth Potts cried through most of the Wednesday hearing during which a McLean County judge convicted her on counts of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment. The judge found Potts was at fault for leaving the baby in a car seat overnight while dressed in a snowsuit and covered with a blanket.

Medical reports show Leah-Renee Crafton died about 11 months later in 2014 from a seizure disorder linked to a brain injury she suffered during the suffocation.

Judge Robert Freitag did say that there's "no question" Potts had no intention of harming the baby.

Potts will be sentenced Feb. 21. She faces between probation and 14 years in prison.