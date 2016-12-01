More Illinois residents sign up for 'Obamacare' plans

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say more than 68,000 Illinoisans have selected health plans using the Affordable Care Act's insurance marketplace, up nearly 1,400 compared to the same time last year.

The sign-ups are happening as President-elect Donald Trump and Republican leaders in Congress discuss repealing the law known as "Obamacare." It's unclear what might replace the law if they do repeal it.

Meanwhile, open enrollment for HealthCare.gov began Nov. 1 and continues through Jan. 31. People must enroll by Dec. 15 if they want their coverage to start Jan. 1.

The marketplace policies are the only way some people who aren't insured through their jobs can get government tax credits to help bring down the cost.

Officials say many Illinois enrollees can find plans with a monthly premium of less than $75.