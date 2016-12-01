Rauner sets conditions for short-term Illinois budget

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner is telling Illinois Democrats the only way he'll agree to another short-term budget is if they consider term limits and put a permanent freeze on property taxes.

Rauner outlined his ultimatum Thursday in a video message posted on his Facebook page. It comes on the last day lawmakers are scheduled to be at the state Capitol for the last time this year.

But the two items Rauner is asking Democrats for are long shots because the party has expressed little interest in doing either. House Speaker Michael Madigan has also said after meetings with the governor this week that a budget needs to be done without pre-conditions.

Another meeting is planned for Thursday morning.

The state hasn't had a full budget since July 1, 2015.