5 held after standoff with Chicago police
CHICAGO (AP) — Police say five people have been taken into custody following a standoff that began when shots were fired at a Chicago police supervisor in the city's South Chicago neighborhood.
According to police, the supervisor was driving an unmarked car on Thursday night when shots were fired. No one was injured. Police say the supervisor spotted someone run into a nearby home and a SWAT team responded, but no one would immediately come out.
Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the five were eventually taken into custody several hours later early Friday and multiple guns were recovered.
