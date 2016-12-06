Bourbonnais manufacturer plans to close, lay off 86

BOURBONNAIS (AP) — Alabama Metal Industries has informed the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity that it plans to close its plant in Bourbonnais and lay off its 86 employees.

Tim Nugent is CEO and president of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County. He tells The Daily Journal in Kankakee (http://bit.ly/2gJdJeL ) that he was surprised by the news that the plant will close by Feb. 28. Alabama Metal had told him in the summer that the company was investing $5 million in upgrades for the facility.

The company's headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, did not return a telephone call seeking comment.

Alabama Metal makes industrial flooring out of steel.

Bourbonnais is about 50 miles south of Chicago.