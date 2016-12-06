Bourbonnais manufacturer plans to close, lay off 86
BOURBONNAIS (AP) — Alabama Metal Industries has informed the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity that it plans to close its plant in Bourbonnais and lay off its 86 employees.
Tim Nugent is CEO and president of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County. He tells The Daily Journal in Kankakee (http://bit.ly/2gJdJeL ) that he was surprised by the news that the plant will close by Feb. 28. Alabama Metal had told him in the summer that the company was investing $5 million in upgrades for the facility.
The company's headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, did not return a telephone call seeking comment.
Alabama Metal makes industrial flooring out of steel.
Bourbonnais is about 50 miles south of Chicago.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.