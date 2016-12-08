Emergency funds headed to Illinois community colleges

CARTERVILLE (AP) — The Illinois board in charge of community colleges has approved distribution of $3 million in emergency funds to help schools across the state that are in need.

Illinois Community College Board chairman Lazaro Lopez said during Wednesday's meeting in Carterville that Illinois community colleges will continue to struggle until there is a stable budget in Springfield. The state hasn't had a budget for 18 months. A partial spending plan expires at the end of the year.

The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports (http://bit.ly/2hoyuJK ) state law says the Illinois Board of Higher Education must consult with the community college board for financial emergencies. The higher education board last month reserved $3 million for community colleges.

Community college board members say the exact distribution of the money will be determined after a "yes" vote from the higher education board.