Illinois firearm deer harvest down 8.5% this year
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Illinois hunters harvested about 8.5 percent fewer deer during the seven-day firearm season that ended Sunday compared to last year.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday that hunters this year harvested 79,429 deer. That's compared to the seven days of the firearms season in 2015 when hunters harvested 86,847 deer.
Adams County in western Illinois had the top number of deer harvested at 2,358. The fewest deer were harvested in Lake County in northern Illinois where five deer were taken.
Upcoming deer hunts in Illinois include the muzzleloader-only season this coming weekend and the antlerless-only season later this month. Archery deer season continues through Jan. 15.
