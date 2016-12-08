Tobacco shop manager sentenced to prison in tax case

CHICAGO (AP) — The manager of a suburban Chicago tobacco shop has pleaded guilty to defrauding the state out of nearly $400,000 and sentenced to two years in prison.

In a news release, Attorney General Lisa Madigan's office says that Tale Aburukbeh of Chicago was also ordered to pay $392,160 in restitution after pleading guilty to filing fraudulent sales tax returns.

The 37-year-old Aburukbeh was charged last year while he was the manager of a Glendale Heights tobacco shop called Valentina (hash)1, which also operated as Valentine Tobacco shop. Madigan's office says that

DuPage County between August 2011 and July 2014 underreported millions of dollars in sales in his state sales tax returns.