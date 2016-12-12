$1 million gift to fund renovation of SIU lake facilities
CARBONDALE (AP) — Southern Illinois University Carbondale says a $1 million donation will be used to renovate and expand the boat house and pavilion on campus lake.
SIU Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell says the donation by 1955 graduate Ralph Becker will revitalize a "beloved and significant" campus landmark.
Becker earned a degree in speech communications. He managed the campus radio station then had a career in radio and television. SIU officials say he's one of the pioneers of the university's radio-television program.
Becker, who now lives in North Carolina, says SIU served as the foundation for what he accomplished in his life.
The renovated boat house and pavilion will include a classroom and patio space for outdoor performances.
The existing facilities were built in the late 1950s.
