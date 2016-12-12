Chicago area gets break after weekend snow

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago area is getting a break from snow that left about 7 inches in places over the weekend.

Snow generally cleared out of the Chicago area on Sunday night, though there was snow falling Monday morning in some other parts of Illinois.

The storms left Chicago-area freeways with patches of snow and ice, making travel more difficult.

The National Weather Service says that as of Sunday night snow totaling 6.8 inches was recorded at O'Hare International Airport and 5.2 inches was reported at Midway Airport. More than 6 inches was reported in Elgin while downtown Chicago had about 3 inches.